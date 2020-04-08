Gauribidanur man tests positive for Covid-19

A man tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Covid-19 positive patients went upto 11.

The 23-year-old woman, testing positive for the virus, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Market in Delhi between March 13 and 15.

He is being treated at an isolation ward in the district hospital in Chikkaballapur. His mother, friend, elder sister, her husband and their two children have been kept under quarantine.

The health department disinfected surroundings of the house where he stayed. The officials are now tracing people who came in contact with them.

The first positive case was reported on March 21, while the second and the third ones on March 23 and 24. The trio had returned from Mecca.

The 70-year-old woman, a native of Hindpur in Andhra Pradesh, had come to Gauribidanur to see his son. She was hospitalised following illness and was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru. She died on March 24 due to co-morbid conditions. She too had Covid-19.

Six people, who came in contact with these people, also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old man from Gauribidanur, who tested positive for the virus, was discharged after treatment at RGICD.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened lock down guidelines to prevent movement of the people on roads.