Girl killed as heavy rain lashes many parts of Karnataka

Girl killed as heavy rain lashes parts of Karnataka

Supritha, a class 1 student of government primary school at Togarihankal in Chikkamagaluru taluk, was washed away in a stream at a coffee estate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 02:04 ist
A bridge between Khalasa and Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru district submerged following heavy rain. Credit: DH photo

Heavy rain claimed one life and left a trail of destruction as it lashed the coastal belt, parts of Malnad region and north Karnataka on Monday.

Supritha, a class 1 student of government primary school at Togarihankal in Chikkamagaluru taluk, was washed away in a stream at a coffee estate. Efforts are on to trace her.

Read | Heavy rains pound coastal areas, leave trail of destruction

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain between July 5 and 9 in the coastal belt. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

The rain brought down trees, houses and electricity poles. The heavy downpour disrupted normalcy in some parts. Bridges were submerged due to flash floods, while landslips and uprooted trees on many stretches of roads disrupted traffic.

