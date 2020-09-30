Girl who received three gold medals in BA halts studies citing poverty

When Akshatha G V received three gold medals for scoring highest marks in BA at the Davangere University's seventh annual convocation on Wednesday, her emotions were mixed with happiness and sorrow.

On one hand, she was on cloud nine that her hard work produced desirable results, and on the other, she was disappointed that she is unable to carry on her studies due to poverty.

She is the eldest of four female siblings. Her father Venkatesh is serving as a private bus driver, and her mother Vijayalakshmi is an Anganwadi worker.

Akshata did her degree at MSB Arts & Commerce College in Davangere.

Speaking to DH, Akshatha G V, a native of Jambulinganahalli in Harapanahalli taluk of Ballari district said that she has to share the burden of running the family with her father at the earliest.

"My father is the only breadwinner in the family. He has to bear the academic expenses of my three younger sisters who are still studying. So, I have decided to end my studies, and focus on getting a job which would contribute to my family's income," she added.

At present, she is attending coaching classes in Vijayapura for KAS examinations.