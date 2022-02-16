Give priority to govt schools in budget, Prof MRD tells Bommai

The former adviser to government of Karnataka (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has requested the Chief Minister to prioritise government schools in the budget.

In a press statement released, Prof Doreswamy said, "Given the fundamental importance of school education for socio-economic development of the state/country, and that more than 75 per cent of the rural students study in government schools, their effective functioning is the fulcrum on which the success of the school education rests."

Highlighting lack of infrastructure in schools he stated, "It is unfortunate that even after seven decades after Independence, the state of the government schools remains almost the same with the issues of physical infrastructure, teacher-student ratio, academic character and holistic personality development resurfacing time and again in different contexts. The issue acquires extreme urgency due to heavy rain and flood ravage, and the devastating Covid pandemic. Urgent action is required by the government to rescue school education," he added.

Doreswamy requested the chief minister to give priority in the budget to providing toilets and water facilities, electrification, supply of drinking water, painting, furniture for students and teachers, green chalk boards, kitchen sheds, new classrooms etc in government schools.

Check out the latest DH videos here: