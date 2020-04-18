Give Rs 10,000 to workers in unorganised sector: D K Shivakumar

Give Rs 10,000 to workers in unorganised sector: DKS

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 18 2020, 22:12 ist
  updated: Apr 18 2020, 22:46 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Saturday demanded the government to pay Rs 10,000 to each member of the unorganised sector this month to help them meet their daily needs during the lockdown. 

“A large section of people - barbers, carpenters, garment workers, drivers, helpers and so on - are suffering because of the lockdown. The government should immediately put Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts. In fact, I beg the chief minister to do this,” Shivakumar told reporters. 

Shivakumar also lashed out at the government over the problems faced by farmers during the lockdown. “A farmer doesn’t have a salary, no promotion, bribe, pension or retirement. The government should open its eyes and ears. The government should be in the farms. Farmers are stranded. I’ve seen it and all our MLAs have visited farmers. Those who were selling their produce for Rs 100 aren’t finding takers for even Rs 5,” Shivakumar said, asking the government to spell out its plan of action. 

The Congress leader said a party delegation will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to submit a memorandum on Sunday.

