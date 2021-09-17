Give Rs 25,000 to Covid-hit families, HDK tells Karnataka govt

The state government must declare 2021 as “Covid year” and announce financial relief packages to those from vulnerable sections of the society impacted by Covid-19, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy was speaking on price rise in the Assembly.

“Such vulnerable families across the state could add up to about 55 lakh. The government must declare a one-time financial package of at least Rs 25,000 for each family. The government can definitely afford it and it will not be a burden on the state exchequer,” he said.

If needed, the government must suspend big ticket infrastructure projects, including any airport constructions at this juncture, all of which can wait until the crisis passes, he said. He also urged the government to suspend all “Amrith schemes” for a year and focus on Covid relief.

The situation today is that the government is fleecing the common man with taxes and is then imposing the financial burden of price hikes on them, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, he stated.

In the course of his debate, Kumaraswamy also recalled that during his tenure as the chief minister, he was put in a fix by Congress leaders. “For election purposes, Siddaramaiah announced the free rice under Anna Bhagya would be increased to 7 kg from 5 kg. However, when the budget was presented, money was allocated only for 5 kg, putting me in a fix,” he said.

