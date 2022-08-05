Give special focus on Jal Jeevan Mission: Karnataka CM to officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed officials to give special focus on reaching household targets under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Bommai reviewed the progress of various schemes during a state-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

"Last year, tap water connections were provided to 19 lakh households. On average, 7,000 homes are being covered every day. Still, officials must ensure speedy implementation of work orders," Bommai said during the meeting.

DISHA meetings should be held once in three months at every district, Bommai instructed.

"Some schemes have not reached their targets. Under MGNREGA, the overall progress is good, but there is a lag in some districts," Bommai noted.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Bommai asked officials to ensure deputy commissioners hold meetings to dispose of pending claims and set right any discrepancies.

On tackling malnutrition in Yadgir, Raichur and Bidar, Bommai asked officials to take measures to complement the Union government's scheme.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, chief secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Shalini Rajneesh and other officials were present.