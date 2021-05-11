Give us more oxygen cylinders, concentrators: Karnataka to Centre

With rising number of cases in the second wave of Covid-19, the state government has appealed to the Centre to provide 7,700 cylinders and 1,000 oxygen concentrators, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Tuesday.

So far, 320 cylinders and 400 oxygen concentrators have been provided by the Centre. With the rising number of cases, the government has sought for more oxygen, the minister said. He held a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday on the production and supply of oxygen in the state.

In Pics: First 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka arrives in Bengaluru with 120 tonnes of oxygen

With about 120 MT of liquid oxygen arriving to Karnataka in six containers on Tuesday, another four containers are expected in the coming days, he said.

Even as there have been concerns about inequitable distribution of oxygen to various districts, Shettar asked the officials to ensure that all districts got sufficient oxygen. He urged the officials concerned to secure round-the-clock information on supply and distribution. About 1,015 metric tons of oxygen has been assigned to the state so far, he said.