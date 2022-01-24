Go to Max Mueller Bhavan, see why we need to study Sanskrit: Ashwath Narayan to pro-Kannada activists

Hitting out strongly against those who are opposing the Sanskrit University in Karnataka, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday clarified that the government would not step back from providing a new campus to the university.

The minister said the protestors did not even bother to welcome the decision of the government to make Kannada mandatory at the undergraduate level.

Speaking to media persons here after launching two digital platforms to streamline the higher education process, Narayan said, “The university has been functioning for 13 years now. But till today, it does not have a proper campus. Our government is providing a proper campus.”

Also Read | Kannada activists hold tweet storm against plan for Sanskrit varsity

When asked about the campaign by pro-Kannada organisations, the minister said, “Those who are protesting must go to Max Mueller Bhavan and get enlightened on why we need to study Sanskrit.”

Continuing his tirade, the Ashwath Narayan said, “No government in the past had given as much importance to Kannada as we are giving. Pro-Kannada activists, even for courtesy sake, did not welcome our decision to make Kannada a mandatory subject at the undergraduate level. But now, the High Court has ordered a stay on it.”

Referring to the Kannada University at Hampi running short of grants, the minister explained, “Due to Covid pandemic, the publication wing has stopped functioning and affected the revenue to the tune of Rs 4 crore. We never said we will not give funds to Kannada University. Also, we need to keep in mind the financial situation of the state and decide accordingly.”

Allaying fears over the closure of Akkamahadevi Women’s University, the minister said, “There is no such proposal before the government. In fact, we have been thinking of expanding the university. There is an urgent need to carry out research on challenges to women in various fields in the contemporary world and we have been discussing expanding the university to cater to modern needs. It is unfortunate that a few are making a controversy out of nothing.”

Check out latest DH videos here