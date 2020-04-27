Goa in talks with state over stranded labourers

The Goa government is in touch with governments in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra over taking back the large number of labourers from the two states, who are caught in the lockdown in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said he was looking at reviving economic activity in the state, in view of the relaxations recommended by the Union government. The Chief Minister ruled out opening up of the state’s borders with Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“If Karnataka is willing to take its labourers back, it can. We are in touch with Karnataka and Maharashtra. We have begun a conversation at the official level for facilitation of their transfer,” Sawant said.

Thousands of labourers from Karnataka, especially districts like Belagavi, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad, are stuck in Goa, on account of the lockdown.

A large number of the labourers are housed in special camps set up by the Goa government.

“We want the border lockdown to continue because Maharashtra and Karnataka are seeing an increase in the number of cases,” the chief minister said.

Goa had seven active Covid-19 cases, all of whom recovered, making it the country’s first Covid-19-free state.