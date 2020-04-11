Goa lifts ban on meat from other states, barring K'taka, Kerala

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced the lifting of the ban on chicken and mutton from all states, barring Karnataka and Kerala.

Sawant also said, that efforts were being made to stop illegal entry of persons into Goa from Karnataka's Hubballi by hiding in goods train wagons travelling between the two states.

"The government had banned chicken and mutton for the sake of the health of people Goa. We are lifting the ban on import of fresh and frozen chicken and mutton from other states, barring Karnataka and Kerala," Sawant told a press conference in Panaji on Saturday.

"This decision has been taken because there are significant number of Covid-19 cases in these two states. The meat and livestock consignments will be allowed only after proper medical certification," Sawant told reporters.

The Chief Minister also said, that the Goa Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh had been asked to probe how goods train wagons were being used to enter Goa from Karnataka's Hubballi.

"People are coming into Goa from Hubballi using goods trains wagons and alighting at the Vasco railway station. Such incidents should not be allowed to happen because we have closed our border in view of the Covid-19 lockdown," Sawant said.

"I have told the IGP to get cracking and plug this gap. The railway authorities have also been directed to keep an eye on such illegal movement," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, the sample s of four more persons, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have returned negative in fresh tests on Saturday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The state currently has only two Covid-19 positive cases, according to Health Ministry records.

