Goa officials help state’s migrant workers to register on app

The Goa government has started a special facilitation drive to help migrant workers from Karnataka stranded in Goa obtain mandatory travel pass.

Special desks have been set up at the Peddem sports complex in North Goa - where most of the migrant workers from Karnataka are currently camped.

Goa government officials are helping them upload their details on the Karnataka government's Seva Sindhu app, to obtaining travel pass.

"Help desks have been put up at the Peddem Sports Complex, where our staff are registering the names of persons wanting to go back to Karnataka, on Seva Sindhu app," a government spokesperson told DH.

"The registration details are being forwarded to respective districts of Karnataka to expedite granting of permissions to the migrants," the official said.

Workers from Karnataka top the list of those wanting to return home, followed by those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The special facilitation drive followed after the district administration of Belagavi, which borders Goa, did not allow migrant workers from Karnataka to cross over the border earlier this week.

The government spokesperson said that the migrant workers were denied permission to cross the borders due to inadequate paper work, which includes lack of a valid no-objection certificate from Karnataka.