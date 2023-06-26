Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

The awards will be presented on the occasion of the 514th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda at the Vidhana Soudha on June 27

Noorul Hassan Hombal
Noorul Hassan Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 05:49 ist
India's Aditi Ashok. Credit: Twitter/@LPGA

Golfer Aditi Ashok, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research have been selected for the Kempegowda international awards.

The awards will be presented on the occasion of the 514th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda at the Vidhana Soudha on June 27, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday. 

Vokkaliga pontiffs Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Nanjavadhootha Swami and Chandrashekhara Swami will attend the award ceremony. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with a plaque.

“We will not disappoint the people of Hassan, since the previous government had announced a grand function to celebrate the Kempegowda birth anniversary there. Once we complete the Bengaluru function, we will go to Hassan to celebrate the anniversary there,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru city development minister, said all the three achievers have contributed in their own unique way for the development of Karnataka.  

Former Legislative Council chairperson B L Shankar headed the committee that selected the awardees. 

 

 

