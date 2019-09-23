Gollarahatti accords hero's welcome to Narayanaswamy

Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy was on Monday accorded a rousing welcome at Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district.

Gollarahatti had hit the headlines a week ago after the residents denied entry to the BJP MP on the grounds that tradition barred a Scheduled Caste member from entering the village.

After the incident stirred a controversy, attracting the wrath of dalits against Golla community, the Union of Backward and Dalit Communities’ Pontiffs and State Yadava Sangha on Monday organised ‘Mathadhishara Samarasyada Nadige’ (Seers’ Walk for Harmony) and accompanied Narayanaswamy to Gollarahatti. The lanes of the village wore a festive look with flowers and banana stems.

‘No one harassed me’

“The September 16 incident wasn’t a deliberate one. Nobody harassed me. Local residents explained the traditional practice at the village. I’ve come here to win some hearts,” Narayanaswamy said after entering the village.

“Golla community voters supported me more than those from my own community during the parliamentary election. I am here to address the grievances of the Golla community,” he said.

Gollarahatti will be upgraded as a revenue village. Foundation stone for development projects will be laid in a month, the MP assured.

“I am a Naxalite-like and terrorist-like politician. I will act sternly against official apathy in providing facilities to beneficiaries,” he said.

“Should people be born in upper castes for a comfortable living?” questioned Narayanaswamy as he cautioned people against efforts to divide the society on the lines of caste.

Krishnananda Swami of Yadava Mutt, Chitradurga, requested dalits not to rush to Gollarahatti with intentions. Also, the residents of Gollarahatti should not deny them entry.

Hiriyur legislator Poornima Srinivas said she will ask the government to declare Gollarahatti as a revenue village in the next Assembly session.