Gonikoppa Dasara begins in a simple way

The Gonikoppa Dasara began in a simple way with the consecration of idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the town on Saturday.

Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Dasara is being observed in a simple manner. For the first time, the clay idol of the Goddess is consecrated inside a hall, said Dasara Samithi president Ramakrishna. Every year, Dasara is observed with pomp and gaiety on the premises of Government Higher Primary School. This year, the government has released Rs 5 lakh for the celebrations. The puja rituals will be held as per the tradition. A simple procession of the idol will be taken out on Vijayadashami before the immersion.