Gonikoppa Dasara begins in a simple way

Gonikoppa Dasara begins in a simple way

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 18 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 05:48 ist
The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was installed as a part of Gonikoppa Dasara.

The Gonikoppa Dasara began in a simple way with the consecration of idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the town on Saturday.

Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Dasara is being observed in a simple manner. For the first time, the clay idol of the Goddess is consecrated inside a hall, said Dasara Samithi president Ramakrishna. Every year, Dasara is observed with pomp and gaiety on the premises of Government Higher Primary School. This year, the government has released Rs 5 lakh for the celebrations. The puja rituals will be held as per the tradition. A simple procession of the idol will be taken out on Vijayadashami before the immersion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Dasara

What's Brewing

School was built for idealists, can use few rich alumni

School was built for idealists, can use few rich alumni

Refrain, train, sustain

Refrain, train, sustain

The philosophy of Idli

The philosophy of Idli

Whose culture is it anyway?

Whose culture is it anyway?

For Rohingya brides, marriage is a perilous crossing

For Rohingya brides, marriage is a perilous crossing

 