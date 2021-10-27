Good news for govt employees as Karnataka hikes dearness allowance

In a Deepavali gift, the Karnataka government ordered a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees on Wednesday, the second such increase in this financial year.

The DA of government employees will now be 24.5 per cent of their basic pay, up from 21.5 per cent, a hike of three percentage points, according to an order issued by the Finance Department.

The DA hike will come into effect retrospectively from July 1.

Even pensioners will benefit from this hike.

According to the order, the DA hike will apply to “full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.”

The order is also applicable to current and former employees on UGC/AICTE/ACAR scales of pay, the Finance Department said.

The hike would benefit as many as six lakh employees, aside from 4.5 lakh pensioners.

The fresh order comes months after the previous B S Yediyurappa government hiked DA for employees by 10.25 percentage points, from 11.25 per cent of the basic pay to 21.5 per cent. The order was issued on July 26, the day Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister, making it a parting gift of sorts.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: