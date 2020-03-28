​Good Samaritan distributes tomato free in Chamarajanagar

At a time when the people are facing difficulty in getting essential items, due to lockdown, a young farmer set an example, by distributing 1,300 kg of tomatoes to the villagers, free of cost.

Raghu Mahadevappa of Demahalli in the taluk, distributed the tomatoes among the villagers on Saturday. Raghu had sold a crate (22 to 23 kilo) of tomatoes for Rs 300, a few days back. Now, the prices of essential commodities, including tomato, have almost doubled, due to lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Raghu distributed goods worth Rs 16,000 free of cost. There are 500 houses in the village and Raghu distributed the tomatoes to every household, said Mahadeva Prasad, a villager.

Raghu said that the villagers are facing hardship to get the necessary items. "I distributed tomatoes as my friends suggested. No people are coming out of their house for three days. A majority of the houses have exhausted the necessary items. Thus, I decided to supply tomatoes," he said.

Raghu distributed 60 crates of tomatoes with the help of his friends.