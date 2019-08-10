Google India invites start-ups for mentorship programme

After successful completion of the 2nd edition of the Launchpad Accelerator, Google has invited Indian start-ups for the mentorship programme in Bengaluru.

As part of the ‘Solve for India’, Google had taken 10 startups into its wings, to help them build scalable solutions for some of the country’s teething problems in the areas of healthcare, fintech, sustainability, among others.

The search engine giant helps start-up founders and their employees in improving their skill sets particularly in the new-age Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology.

Additionally, founders will be coached on key aspects of leadership such as empathy, in a Google-created ‘Leaders Lab’, specially conceived to make leaders aware of the blindspots in their management styles, Google India said.

As the Class 2 comes close to graduation, Google has opened registration for Class 3 and will stop accepting applications on August 18. The mentorship programme is slated to kick-off in mid-October and will start with a one-week Bootcamp in Bengaluru. If need be, they will be offered more training.

In can be noted that each class will receive mentorship and support from Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing. Startups will also receive Google Cloud Credits from $20K, going up to $100K each.

If interested, startup founders need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for the Google Launchpad Accelerator programme:

1) Be a technology startup

2) Be based in India

3) Have preferably at least raised seed funding

4) Address a challenge that is specific to India

5) Use advanced technology like AI/ML to power the solution

Like Google, Apple too, has a similar mentorship programme for iOS developers in India.

Apple's App Accelerator offers face-to-face expert consultancy in addition to access to software and hardware.

