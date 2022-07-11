Got transfer threat on July 1, told concerned: Judge

Justice H P Sandesh of the HC, on Monday, revealed more details on the transfer threat received by him for his remarks against the functioning of the ACB and its chief ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh.

Justice Sandesh said he had intimated to the concerned about the transfer threat.

The judge said this while hearing a bail petition by P C Mahesh, deputy tahsildar, accused in a bribery case also involving former Bengaluru DC (urban) J Manjunath.

During the hearing, Justice Sandesh orally said that he had to reveal the transfer threat since it was an attempt to disturb the independence of the judiciary.

“I would not have made this kind of comment had there been no threat. This is shaking the independence of the judiciary. Is this correct? Let there be an enquiry. I have already intimated to the concerned authorities,” Justice Sandesh said orally.

While adjourning the matter, he said that, on June 29, 2022, the court had found the inaction on the part of the ACB in bringing the real culprit in the case by not arraigning the Bengaluru DC (Urban).

Justice Sandesh said the incident of ‘transfer threat’ took place on July 1, 2022, at a dinner organised by the High Court to bid farewell to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi upon his superannuation.

“A sitting judge who came and sat by my side started (conversing) with the word that he had received a call from Delhi (not disclosed the name) and said the person who called from Delhi enquired about me. I immediately replied by saying that I am not affiliated to any political party. The judge did not stop at that. He said that the ADGP is from North India and he is powerful and also gave an instance of transferring a judge,” Justice Sandesh said.

Service records of ADGP

The court said summoning of the service records of ADGP Singh was also solely because of the transfer threat.

In the previous hearing, perusing the service records, the court had directed the CBI to submit the report along with documents pertaining to the searches conducted at the house of ADGP Singh, pertaining to his previous service as SP of Ballari.

CBI counsel P Prasanna Kumar, on Monday, submitted a report, stating that CBI had taken up an investigation pursuant to the order passed by the Supreme Court into illegal mining activities.

It was found that none of the departments of the state, including revenue, forest and police, had taken any action against illegal mining activities.

Insofar as the searches conducted at the house of ADGP Singh, the CBI said that a letter was addressed to the chief secretary in 2015, to enquire/investigate the said matter.

The CBI counsel said that the state had not replied to the letter.

Bail plea adjourned

The ACB has moved the apex court, challenging the July 7, 2022, order passed by the High Court, summoning the 'B' reports filed and search warrants obtained and executed by the agency.

In view of the special leave petition listed to be heard before the Supreme Court, the court adjourned the hearing on the bail petition to July 13.