Government bus terminals in Karnataka to open up for school, private buses

With a strike by workers of the four road transport corporations (RTC) appearing imminent, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday threw open its bus stations across the state to the private buses and school vans which have come forward to provide alternative public transport.

The KSRTC chief traffic manager wrote to the divisional controllers asking them to facilitate the use of the premises by private vehicles.

“As per the communication from the Transport Commissioner, private and school vehicles are being roped in to ensure there is no gap in the transport services. In view of this, it has been requested to allow use of the bus stations by the private vehicles,” he said.

Taxi services

There will be no disruption in the taxi services on Wednesday, when the city bus services are expected be affected by the strike.

In a message, Ola, Taxi for Sure and Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association president Tanveer Pasha said the taxi drivers have extended only moral support to the cause of the striking road transport corporation (RTC) workers. “Cab services in the state will not be affected,” he said.

Metro increases frequency

Namma Metro trains will run at higher frequency to cater to the demand for transport services in the wake of the strike called by the BMTC drivers and conductors.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the frequency of trains from 7 am to 9 am will be increased to 4.5 minutes on Purple Line and 5 minutes on the Green Line.

The public, however, have to bring metro smart cards or purchase new ones by making payments through digital transaction.