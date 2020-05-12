Government employees may have to take salary cut soon

Deduction of salaries of government employees looks imminent as the economic crisis brought about by the lockdown threatens to last longer than anticipated.

Even if the government manages to pay salaries for May, the dwindling resources is expected to force its hand to deduct salaries in the coming months, sources in Finance department told DH.

While borrowing from the market to finance salaries and key developmental works were discussed by the authorities, the proposal was shot down by the government, wary of repaying the loans with high interest rates starting next fiscal. Delay in the allocation of revenue deficit grants from the Centre has added to the concerns.

According to Finance Department sources, it will be months before economic activity in the state generates the same revenue as it did prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Opening small stores will be of little benefit. Government gets revenue from stamps and registrations, motor vehicle taxes and others, which will not pick up till purchasing power of the consumer is restored,” sources said. The government can only pay salaries when it has enough funds, failing which it will be forced to deduct pay, the sources added.

While speculation was rife in April on cut in salaries to government employees, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, also the finance minister, had insisted that staffers be paid. The Finance department had recommended cutting pay to offset the revenue deficit.

He did so even as other states decided on salary deduction due to significant reduction in revenue receipts. “This is the second month of lockdown and revenue generation has remained low, even after relaxations were announced. As a result, salary deduction concerns have surfaced again,” an official in the Public Works department, said.

When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) I S N Prasad confirmed that revenue generation was still not up to the mark. “However, there is no decision yet on deducting salaries of government employees,” he said.