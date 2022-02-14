Government finally picks members for Kalyana Karnataka board

After much delay, the state government on Monday nominated 11 legislators as members of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

The Board was virtually dysfunctional without any members ever since the BJP came to power in 2019. Its chairperson is Gulbarga South BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor.

According to a notification, the following MLAs have been nominated as KKRDB members: NY Gopalakrishna (Kudligi), Subhash Guttedar (Aland), Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur (Shahapur), Bandeppa Kashempur (Bidar South), Somashekhar Reddy (Bellary City), Paranna Munavalli (Gangavati), Basavaraj Mattimud (Gulbarga Rural) and Venkatreddy Mudnal (Yadgir). There are two MLCs as members – BG Patil and Raghunath Rao Malkapure. Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Nayak is also a member.

The backward Kalyana Karnataka region — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijaynagar — enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J).

