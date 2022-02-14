Govt finally picks members for Kalyana Karnataka board

Government finally picks members for Kalyana Karnataka board

The backward Kalyana Karnataka region — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir — enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J)

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 20:57 ist
Gulbarga South BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor has been appointed chairman of the committee. Credit: DH File Photo

After much delay, the state government on Monday nominated 11 legislators as members of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

The Board was virtually dysfunctional without any members ever since the BJP came to power in 2019. Its chairperson is Gulbarga South BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor. 

According to a notification, the following MLAs have been nominated as KKRDB members: NY Gopalakrishna (Kudligi), Subhash Guttedar (Aland), Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur (Shahapur), Bandeppa Kashempur (Bidar South), Somashekhar Reddy (Bellary City), Paranna Munavalli (Gangavati), Basavaraj Mattimud (Gulbarga Rural) and Venkatreddy Mudnal (Yadgir). There are two MLCs as members – BG Patil and Raghunath Rao Malkapure. Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Nayak is also a member. 

The backward Kalyana Karnataka region — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijaynagar — enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J).

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kalyana Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

 