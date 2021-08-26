Mysuru gang-rape perpetrators to be caught soon: Bommai

Government has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: CM Bommai

He said he has directed DGP Praveen Sood to ensure that the culprits be arrested at the earliest

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 15:38 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Karnataka Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the perpetrators in an alleged gang-rape incident that occured in Mysuru will be caught soon and brought to justice.

"It is an unfortunate incident. My govt has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon & brought to justice," he told reporters here.

He said he has directed DGP Praveen Sood to ensure that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

Read | College student allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

