Government has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the perpetrators in an alleged gang-rape incident that occured in Mysuru will be caught soon and brought to justice.

"It is an unfortunate incident. My govt has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon & brought to justice," he told reporters here.

He said he has directed DGP Praveen Sood to ensure that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

(With PTI inputs)