Government mulls over public examination for class 6, 8

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, on Wednesday, said that the government is mulling over introducing public exams for the 6th and 8th standard students.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Byadamodlu Government School in the taluk, he said, “In an effort to increase the pass percentage in the SSLC exams, the Education department is thinking of introducing public exams for the students studying in Class 6 and 8, so that they will get an experience of facing the public exam.”

“This would also improve the pass percentage in the SSLC exams. The Education department has received suggestions from the people’s representatives and also from the teachers. They feel that the new system will lessen the burden on the students while facing 10th standard exams,” he said.

Kumar said, “The new National Education Policy too recommends public exam for these grades. The students should develop the self-confidence of facing exams. However, discussions will be held in this regard, the experts will study the pros and cons of the same and a final decision will be taken,” Kumar said.

Replying to a query on former education minister N Mahesh’s suggestion of ‘open book’ system, where students will be allowed to write exams with the help of textbooks, Suresh said, Mahesh had proposed the ‘open book’ system to get rid of the exam fear among the students. A decision will be taken in this regard next year, he said.