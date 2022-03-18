Government school students in Karnataka likely to miss free bicycles this year too

The government and aided high school students are likely to miss free bicycles for 2022-23 when schools reopen from May 16, 2022.

The government did not distribute bicycles for the last two years under the free supply of bicycles scheme launched in 2006-07.

An amount of about Rs 792 crore is needed for the free distribution of bicycles. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has submitted a file to the finance department specifying the estimation. The finance department is yet to respond. The students will miss the bicycles if the file is rejected, according to a senior officer.

Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of schools halted the free distribution for two years between 2020 and 2022. The cost of the project may go up as steel prices have skyrocketed if the finance department approves the file, the officer said.

The government has so far distributed around 5.5 lakh bicycles. The scheme covered only girls during the initial phases. The government extended it for boys considering the demand from parents and others.

The scheme excludes students from Bengaluru North and South educational districts, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Davangere districts.

