Government to celebrate grand Dasara this year, says Bommai

The state government decided on Tuesday to celebrate the Dasara festival will full grandeur this time, following a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is the Nada Habba, which should be the festival of the entire state," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, after chairing a high-level meeting on the Dasara festival. He added that elected representatives from Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts "aspire for a grand celebration".

Bommai said the government will go all out to publicise the festival over the next two months. The government will hold publicity campaigns in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, whereas the Dasara emblem will be published in all public advertisements, notifications and social media content.

This year, the Dasara will start on September 26 Navaratri day. The Nandi Dhwaja Puja, Pushparchane and other traditional rituals would be performed on October 5, Vijayadashami. The 'Gaja Payana', which marks the return of the Dasara elephants to their habitat, would be held on October 7 and 8, Bommai said.

"Many traditional and cultural activities had stopped. The Gaja Payana, for example, will be revived," Bommai said.

The Dasara exhibition will start 15 days ahead of the festival to draw more people, Bommai said. The government will provide Rs 1 crore for festivities in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar. "The Palace Administration Board will bear the costs incurred in the palace premises whereas the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will provide Rs 10 crore for everything that happens outside. We will also explore mobilising funds under corporate social responsibility," he said.

During cultural events, local artists will be given encouragement. "But, at least one national-level artist should be the main event every day," Bommai said.

Circuit

Bommai said an order will be issued soon on starting a Mysuru tourism circuit, which he said would cover destinations such as Belur, Halebid and other nearby attractions. "In one ticket, a tourist will be able to spend 3-5 days inclusive of travel and stay. This can be made use of during the Dasara," Bommai said, adding that a similar order will be issued for a Hampi tourism circuit.