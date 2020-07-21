Government to go ahead with CET; coronavirus positive students allowed to appear

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31 as scheduled.

As many of 30 candidates are stuck outside India and a majority of them are from the Gulf, Middle East and European countries. While operation of international flights is limited, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not received communication from any of the candidates about their inconveniences.

However, the KEA officials said that they would go ahead with the test even if the overseas students face difficulty in appearing for it. "We cannot change the schedule just because of 30 students," said an official.

"These students from outside India were informed months before," Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are conducting the test in the interest of students. Admissions for other universities have begun and there will be no virus-free month if we keep waiting," Ashwath Narayan said, justifying the government's decision to go ahead with the CET.

Students from other countries are allowed to appear for CET if their parents studied in Karnataka for 10 years and the students' mother tongue is Kannada. The KEA charges Rs 5,000 as an application fee for such students.

Meanwhile, around 1,881 students will be appearing for the test from outside Karnataka. These candidates and guardians accompanying them have been exempted from 96-hour quarantine.

Coronavirus positive students allowed

The state government is allowing the Covid-19 positive students to appear for CET. Ashwath Narayan said that separate arrangement would be made at Covid care centres for such students and medical staff had been trained to monitor the test.

"As per the data from the Health Department only 40 persons in 17-20 age group have tested positive for Covid-19 till now. Therefore, it is not difficult for district administrations to conduct examinations for them following the SoP," the minister said. Going a step ahead, students in hospitals for Covid treatment would also be allowed to appear for the test. The would be provided ambulances for transportation. So far, KEA has received one such request from Shivamogga district where candidate is hospitalised for Covid-19.

In Bengaluru, Covid Care Centres on Jnanabharati and GKVK campuses will be made as CET test centres for Covid-19 positive patients.