Government to permit asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to write CET

Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2020, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 00:00 ist
In a first, the state government has decided to allow even Covid-19 infected asymptomatic candidates to appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020. According to sources at KEA, the same was discussed during the high-level meeting on Monday that was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.

Confirming the government's decision to DH, a senior official from Higher Education said, "The plan is to set up separate centres at each district for the benefit of asymptomatic patients. We will arrange even ambulances to pick and drop them to the test centres from Covid Care Centres (CCCs)."

However, the official clarified that the final decision about the same will be announced on Tuesday after another round of meeting.

The SOP released by the union government and state directorate of health and family welfare also stressed on the arrangement of separate rooms for students who would have tested positive. The asymptomatic candidates must bring a certificate from medical officers certifying their asymptomatic condition. Interestingly, the government had previously did not allow students who have tested positive for Covid-19 to write SSLC and II PUC exams.

