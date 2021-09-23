Government to spend Rs 2,000 crore in Kalyana Karnataka this year: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the Assembly on Thursday that the government would spend Rs 2,000 crore in the current fiscal for the development of the backward Kalyana Karnataka (KK) region.

Bommai was replying to the debate on the KK region — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts — that enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J).

"In the current financial year, we have earmarked Rs 1,500 crore plus Rs 500 from last year's opening balance. So far, we have released Rs 400 crore," Bommai said.

"We want the money to get spent faster. Otherwise, we keep money every year and what's the point if it doesn't get spent? It's not just the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) that's responsible. Even the government is responsible and instructions will be issued to ensure Rs 2,000 crore will be spent this financial year," he said, adding that his government is committed to the region's development.

Also Read | CM Bommai promises to double the allocation for KKRDB, albeit with a rider

The debate was initiated by former Congress minister and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre. He lashed out at the government for not constituting the KKRDB in the last two years. "The present government has reduced it on the pretext of Covid-19," he said. "There is no one heading the KKRDB and there is no staff. As a result, the funds allocated by the government are going to waste," he said.

About 40,000 posts are vacant in the region. That apart, there are about 7,849 promotion posts that are vacant. The government has failed to fill them, he said.

Bommai said the KKRDB will be constituted within ten days. "We will also lift the restriction on recruitment. The process will start soon," he said, adding that approval will be given for direct recruitment to 20,000 posts.

Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Minister Munirathna said the government has given KKRDB Rs 8,878 crore so far. "Of this, Rs 6,209 crore is released and Rs 5,918 crore spent," he said.

'Funds to mysterious organisation'

Former minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge said the government had given Rs 100 crore of KKRDB funds to a "mysterious organization" known as the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society. "What is the intent of this organization? One of its stated objectives is to send people to pilgrimage. Will that give people jobs," he asked. Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said the Society would be asked to involve MLAs in its activities. "We will order an inquiry if something has been done in violation of the rules," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here