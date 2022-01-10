Government to stop Congress march outside Bengaluru?

The BJP government in Karnataka is considering ways to keep the Congress’ foot march from entering Bengaluru, the epicentre of the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect Bengaluru,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

The Congress’ 10-day padayatra demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project, which started Sunday, is scheduled to culminate at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19.

“Bengaluru is reporting almost 10,000 cases daily. This being the situation, our first priority is to save lives. That's why we imposed a weekend curfew knowing that it affects livelihood,” Jnanendra said.

“If the situation goes out of hand and we are forced to impose a lockdown for months, the Congress will have to take the responsibility,” he said.

“We’re thinking about what needs to be done within Bengaluru.”

Shivakumar’s silent protest

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday said he will not speak to the press for three days as a sign of protest against “national media” that he claimed are misrepresenting his views at the behest of the government.

“I will participate in the march silently for three days. All press briefings will be done by our legislators, leader of the opposition, working presidents and other leaders,” he said.

“Don’t waste your time talking to me, because I won’t speak.”

