Government tried to infect me with Covid, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is leading his party’s Mekedatu foot march, claimed Monday that the BJP government tried to ‘infect’ him with Covid-19 through an official who has tested positive.

On Sunday night, a team of officers comprising Ramanagara additional deputy commissioner Javare Gowda T met Shivakumar to get the Congress leader tested for Covid-19. A video showing Shivakumar refusing to get tested and reprimanding the officials went viral.

Addressing an unscheduled news conference in the middle of the second day’s march, Shivakumar said the additional DC has tested positive for Covid-19. “What are they trying to do? Why are they trying such cheap politics,” he asked, accusing the BJP government of trying to sabotage the Mekedatu padayatra that kicked off Sunday.

“Apparently, the Ramanagara DC, who was on stage with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently, has tested positive for Covid. The additional DC, who is a primary contact, was sent to get my sample and show it as positive,” Shivakumar charged.

“I don’t think Bommai has such a mindset. This must be the plan of either the health minister or the home minister," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar told reporters that the government is deliberately hiking the Covid-19 case numbers. “I have ten doctors in my family. I know what’s going on,” he said.

“To show high case numbers, they’re subjecting people to testing and showing them as positive. Even IAS and police officers have told me about whatever is happening,” he said.

Shivakumar demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations that the Covid-19 positivity rate is being manipulated, a claim the government has denied.

In the video that went viral, Shivakumar is heard pulling up officials. “You can’t blackmail me. Hey Mr…I’m fit and fine. You can’t compel me. I know the law of this land,” Shivakumar is heard saying. Later, he says sorry and asks them to leave.

