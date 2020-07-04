Govt banks on community involvement to fight pandemic

The state government has formed a dedicated group of officers to involve citizens in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the urban areas.

Senior IAS officer L K Atheeq has been made the head of the committee responsible for community involvement.

“The idea is to involve community-level monitoring of Covid-19, guiding patients to basic healthcare, taking them to fever clinics, home quarantine, hospitalization of symptomatic and serious cases, general outreach,” Atheeq said.

Atheeq will have two IAS officers - C Shikha and B B Cauvery - and IPS officer P S Harsha in the committee.

“More importantly, we want to monitor the ILI and SARI cases,” Atheeq said.

The committee will ensure there is one task force in every ward. “As per law, there are already ward committees, but their performance is sketchy. We will activate them and train them using online courses,” Atheeq said.

Also, booth-level committees will be set up as part of the fight against the pandemic. “There are over 60,000 booths in the state, with over 8,000 in Bengaluru. We want to have booth-level committees because one ward has a population of 45,000 with around 10,000 households. One committee can’t possibly cover them,” he explained.

One booth will have some 400 houses. The booth-level officers appointed by the Election Commission will be activated.