Govt can allow bullock cart race, says Karnataka High Court

The High Court has directed the state government to ensure fulfilment of conditions, laid down by the Supreme Court, while granting permission to bullock cart race.

The court held that under the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017, the state government can permit the holding of bullock cart racing.

A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, disposed of a PIL filed by People for Animals, a Mysuru-based animal welfare organisation.

The petitioners challenged permission granted by the government for an event held at Karekura village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, in March. They had sought directions to Karnataka Animal Welfare Board to oversee all such events across the state.

The petitioners further claimed that these kinds of races are held during Ugadi, Sankranti festivals and also regional elections wherein Rs 2,500 entry fee is collected from participants and the prize money starts from Rs 60,000 and may extend to lakhs of rupees.

The bench referred to the Supreme Court order in the case of Baji Rao Patil and the State of Maharashtra, which was heard along with the Jallikattu matter. The Supreme Court had stipulated that a separate track for each bullock cart will have to be provided at every bullock cart race event.

The other conditions stipulate the organisers to inform district administration and the local police station.

The apex court had also said that a veterinary doctor, in association with NGOs espousing the cause of animals, and the committee appointed by the High Court, shall be permitted to videograph the event. The order also restricted cart men from whipping the bull or induces pain or cause injury to the animal.

The bench said that under section 28A of the amended Act, the state government can permit the holding of bullock cart racing.