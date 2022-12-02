Govt committed to protect interests of Gadinadu Kannadigas: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said two special programmes launched by the state government for the welfare of Gadinadu Kannadigas (Kannada-speaking people on border areas) will be implemented from this year itself.

“The state government has come up with a special programme to develop 1,800 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Goa borders, where Kannada-speaking people are in large numbers. Under the said programme, works to provide drinking water, develop roads and other infrastructure will be taken up,” Bommai said after inaugurating works worth Rs 671 crore in the taluk.

The chief minister also unveiled a 20-foot tall bronze statue of Basaveshwara at Doddamangadi Cross on the outskirts of Ramdurg town.

Talking about another special project to safeguard the interests of the Gadinadu Kannadigas, Bommai said that he would sanction Rs 100 crore from Kannada Development Authority for the development/repair of Kannada schools in other states.

Reiterating that the state government is committed to protect the interests of Kannadigas in other states and nations, Bommai announced that Kannada Bhavans will be built in Goa, Solapur (Maharashtra) and Kasargod (Kerala).

Taking an indirect swipe at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Bommai said, “Some people make tall claims of social justice, uplifting marginal classes etc. But I have ensured social justice to the deprived classes by hiking quota. They have made the scheduled castes/tribes their vote bank and are now criticising our government’s decision to enhance reservation for SC/STs. I am ready for a legal battle...”

“The BJP government in the state has formulated a Rs 350-crore project for the benefit of shepherds. Also, we provide Rs 20,000 assistance to the beneficiaries in the sheep and wool producers’ co-operative societies. We talk less and work more for the uplift of the backward classes and Dalits,” Bommai said.