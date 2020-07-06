Govt considers risk allowance to frontline workers

The state government is considering providing risk allowance to health workers engaged in frontline Covid-19 service.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government contemplating on doubling the salary of Group ‘D’ workers and provide risk allowance to all frontline workers. A final decision will be arrived at in this regard in two to three days.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all corona warriors are working tirelessly from the past 120 days. Naturally, this has taken a toll on them both physically and mentally. Our corona warriors are vulnerable to infection and the additional allowance is a small step towards boosting their morale,” the minister said.

The services of 2,000 medical students who are appearing for PG exams will be utilised for Covid-related work. Apart for this, final-year nursing students will be deployed at Covid care centres, Dr Sudhakar said.