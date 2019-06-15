Govt docs: No leave tomorrow

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has asked all government doctors to report for work on Monday and ensure that medical services are not affected in the wake of a nationwide protest by doctors.

In a circular, commissioner of the department has said that in the wake of the protest called by Indian Medical Association on Monday, no services should be affected in government hospitals. The department has also said that no doctors will be sanctioned leaves on this day.

Dr Prabhakar T S, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare told DH: “We will ensure none of our doctors is involved. Even our OPDs will function normally. Services will remain unaffected in government hospitals.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association has called for a meeting on Sunday to take a call on their plan of action.

Private hospitals in the state, have however decided to stand by the Indian Medical Association and shut down all non-emergency services on Monday as a mark of protest against the attacks on doctors in Kolkata.

Dr Nagendra of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said that except the patients who have already been admitted and scheduled for surgeries that are not elective, no other services would be offered. “No new admissions or outpatients will be attended to on Monday,” he said.