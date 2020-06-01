Govt employees’ protest on June 4

Govt employees’ protest on June 4

  Jun 01 2020
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:06 ist

The All Karnataka State Government Employees’ Federation has announced that its members will show up to work wearing ‘black badges’ on June 4 as a sign of protest against the “anti-employees and anti-labour” decisions of the B S Yediyurappa government. 

The Federation has flayed the government’s move to freeze dearness allowance increases from January 2020 to June 2021, disallowing employees to encash earned leave, removal of sanctioned posts in the name of “merging” departments among other decisions. It also opposed the government’s move to increase work hours from 8 hours to 10 hours a day. 

