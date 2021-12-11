Govt gives go-ahead to recruit 15,000 school teachers

The Basavaraj Bommai government has given approval for recruiting 15,000 teachers at the state-run schools.

This includes 10,000 graduate teachers for grades 6 to 8, and 5,000 teachers for Kalyana Karnataka region. An official notification for the recruitment will be issued soon, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

Currently, the state government schools are functioning with 23,000 guest teachers. The government has also permitted to hire 4,000 more guest teachers to overcome the shortage.