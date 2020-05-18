Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Recognising them as “COVID Warriors”, the state government has increased the stipend for medical students, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Monday.

The previous revision was done five years ago, and the community was demanding a hike in their stipend.

According to a government order in this regard, the stipend for house residents has been increased to Rs 30,000 from existing Rs 20,000, for first year PG students -- Rs 45,000 (from Rs 30,000), for second year students -- Rs 50,000 (from Rs 35,000) and for third year students -- Rs 55,000 (from Rs 40,000).

Also, those pursuing first year of super specialty courses will now get Rs 55,000 (from Rs 40,000), second year -- Rs 60,000 (from Rs 45,000) and third year -- Rs 65,000 (from

Rs 50,000).

Senior residents who are performing compulsory government service, will also get a revised stipend of Rs 60,000 (from Rs 45,000), while fellowship students will get Rs 60,000 (from Rs 30,000).

The annual cost of the student stipend would be Rs 256 crore, he said. The government has also brought the remuneration of medical college staff on par with the 7th pay commission, increasing their overall salaries.