Govt, industry explore partnerships at CEOs' roundtable

India does not want to remain an assembly workshop and is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

He was addressing over 70 CEOs of local and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) during a round-table organised as part of Aero India 2023.

The discussions between the industry players and the government focused on improve the ease of doing business in India and providing a favourable platform for OEMs to manufacture within the country.

The round-table saw participation of companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Safran, General Authority of Military Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Larsen & Toubro.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and defence secretary Giridhar Aramane attended the round-table.