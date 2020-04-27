Govt invites students for Covid-19 internship

Here is an opportunity for students, studying postgraduate courses in management, data science and data analytics, health management and related fields, to work with the state government in connection with Covid-19.

The Department of Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics is offering an internship programme in the context of Covid-19.

According to officials working with the department and in charge of the internship programme, the candidates will have t o work remotely for this particular project. “The candidates don’t have to visit the field. This internship programme is basically to gather information about the impact of this pandemic on various fields. For example, the candidates, selected for internship have to study the impact of Covid-19 on the agriculture sector, impact on migrant labourers etc,” an official said.

The department has recently issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates. The candidates, who are interested, can apply online through Seva Sindhu portal of the state government. After the completion of the internship, candidates will get a certificate from the department and there will not be any honorarium for this programme, the officials said.

The interested candidates can register om http://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in under planning programme monitoring and statistics development.

The notification, issued by the department, reads: “Young postgraduates students/research scholars (are required) to work as interns with the government to tackle problems and challenges emerged in Karnataka in the context of Covid-19 by providing support for data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs. This is an opportunity to young minds, research and academic institutions to contribute to the noble cause through CSR in kind and thus achieve Sab Ka Sab Ka

Vikas.”

Who can apply

Candidates, with a background of Development Studies/ Management/Data Science and Data Analytics/Health Management/Social Statistics/Applied Statistics/Economics and any other relevant disciplines, can apply for this internship programme.