Govt is prepared for reopening of schools, says CM

With schools set to reopen on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government had taken “extreme care” to ensure children learn while staying protected from Covid-19.

Classes 9-12, including pre-university, will resume August 23 in alternate batches.

“We have prepared for the school reopening. We have issued appropriate instructions to private and govt schools on how children should be brought, consent of parents/guardians, seating arrangements, having classes in shifts on alternate days and sanitisation. I will visit a couple of schools along with primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh in Bengaluru and other places,” Bommai told reporters.

“We want kids to slowly start coming back to school. They have not attended school for one-and-a-half years now. We want school attendance to pick up in a phased manner,” Bommai said. “We have taken extreme care to ensure classroom learning while protecting them from Covid-19.”

Bommai urged parents to get vaccinated and instill confidence among kids. “Once kids come back home from school, parents should monitor them,” he said.

On Saturday, Bommai visited the Almatti dam in the Vijayapura district to offer bagina at the Krishna river. “I will meet elected representatives and officials from Bagalkot and Vijayapura to discuss Covid-19 and floods. Then, I will go to Belagavi and hold a meeting in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where I will take decisions and redress grievances on the spot,” he said. Bommai will return to Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.