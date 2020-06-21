Govt issues guidelines to appoint KSPCB chief, members

The government has issued fresh guidelines for nomination of chairman and members of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. This after the appointment to the post of chairman was marred in controversy over qualifications in the recent past.

A Master’s degree in Environment Science, Environment Engineering or equivalent degree or allied sciences, with experience in environmental protection will be a must qualification. The age of the candidate for nomination as chairman should not exceed 56 years, according to the guidelines.

In May this year, M Sudheendra Rao had to resign as chairman of KSPCB, following petitions in the High Court over the legality of his appointment. The petitioners had sought directions to frame guidelines for appointing heads to KSPCB.

A three-member search-cum-selection committee, consisting of chief minister, minister for forest, ecology and environment and chief secretary will select suitable candidates.

Even nominated non-official members to the Board should “represent or possess special knowledge or practical experience in Agriculture or Fishery or Forestry or Industry or Trade or Engineering or any subject related to Natural Resource Management and Control of Pollution...”

The government order dated June 19, which issued the guidelines, cited a September 2017 Supreme Court order, which had directed all state governments to frame appropriate guidelines “within six months” for institutional requirements of pollution control boards.