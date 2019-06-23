Govt looks to ease procedure for takeover of land

Karnataka is looking to simplify and expedite the procedure for industries to purchase agricultural land under its flagship “Compete with China” scheme for which the government is aggressively wooing companies.

This comes at a time when farmers are up in arms over the government’s proposed amendments to the Land Acquisition Act to expedite infrastructure projects.

The H D Kumaraswamy administration has offered at least 2,600 acres already acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) or the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) across nine districts where sector-specific clusters are coming up.

In many cases, however, companies want to purchase land on their own. For instance, the Aravind Melligeri-led Aequs is looking to purchase about 260 acres in Koppal and apparel maker Shahi Exports is looking to do the same in Ballari.

This will require deputy commissioners to permit the purchase of agricultural land under Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. In 2014, this section was modified in such a manner that permission granted to purchase land for non-agricultural purposes can also be deemed as approval given under Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. This was done to prevent industries from securing separate clearances — one for purchase of agricultural land and another to use it.

It was also ordered that the entire process should be done electronically for speedy file work. “The software is already there, but the Revenue Department is not keeping up and there are delays in according permission for purchase of land and deemed conversion,” an official from the Department of Commerce and Industries said.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has instructed authorities that clearances have to be approved in a paperless manner, which has a 60-day timeframe.

A deputy commissioner can authorise the purchase of agricultural land up to 108 acres. “Beyond that, it needs Cabinet clearance. To expedite the process, we are proposing delegating the Cabinet’s power to either the industries minister or the principal secretary,” the official explained.

Under the “Compete with China” scheme, the government has a target of generating nine lakh jobs. So far, the government has signed agreements that will create about 35,000 jobs.

“We are pushing for procedural simplification that will have a positive impact,” Commerce & Industries secretary Gaurav Gupta said. “The KIADB doesn’t have suitable land everywhere. In most cases, fresh land has been identified.”