Govt, MPL to host online chess tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

The State government and Mobile Premier League (MPL) are hosting an online chess tournament on May 2 and 3 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The tournament is being held in partnership with the United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA).

The Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has announced that it will host the online chess tourney to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, in association with UKCA and Bengaluru-based MPL, a mobile gaming platform.

The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3 on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Karnataka, for Covid-19 relief, states a press note.

The online chess tournament is open to all, across India for an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool is Rs 10 lakh and the first prize is Rs 1 lakh.

R Hanumantha, secretary of UKCA said, “We will mobilise the chess community in Karnataka and other states to ensure that this becomes a way to demonstrate our solidarity and will for resilience”.

“This is a time when the entire nation needs to come together and fight COVID-19. We expect participation in huge numbers,” said Sai Srinivas Kiran, co-founder, and CEO of MPL.