Govt mulls doing away with practical exams for UG, PG courses

The Higher Education Department is planning to do away with practical examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the current semesters. The exams were scheduled for April/May.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the department is thinking of considering Internal Assessment performance as practical examinations marks and allowing students to attend examinations directly.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan discussed the issue with the vice chancellors of all universities, including the private ones, during a video conference on Thursday.

Briefing the media, Ashwath Narayan said, "It's our opinion to do away with practical examinations. We have sought suggestions from all the vice chancellors by Friday."

He said the department would take a decision after looking into the suggestions.

The department is planning to conduct examinations in mid June and also requested vice chancellors for suggestions, the minister said. "Our plan is to conduct examinations directly for UG and PG courses soon after the lockdown is lifted. But VCs have to take a call on it and decide whether to hold classes for a few days and conduct exams later," said Ashwath Narayan.

In the meeting, Ashwath Narayan instructed all universities across state to take care of migrant students staying at hostels.

It is the responsibility of varsities to provide food and other basic needs to the students who are staying at the hostels due to the lockdown, he said.

Syllabus revamp panels

During the meeting, the department also discussed the possibility of revamping the syllabus for UG and PG courses for the 2020-21 academic year.The department has constituted faculty committees to look into it.

A committee headed by Vice Chancellor of Tumkur University Prof Siddegowda will suggest changes in arts faculty. Another committee led by Prof Hemanth Kumar, Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore, will look into the science faculty. Similar committees have been constituted for commerce, engineering and distance education faculties.