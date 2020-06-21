Govt notifies 3-tier care system amid rising COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases reaching a new high in the state every day, the government has realigned the infrastructure with a three-tier patient-care system.

As per the latest order from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Department, the COVID Care Centres (CCC) will cater to asymptomatic patients. Considering that 75% of COVID-19 positive cases were asymptomatic, the government has declared three new CCCs, which include two stadiums.

The second level is the Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), which are meant for managing patients who have mild to moderate symptoms. “The DCHCs will act as health screening centres for classifying the cases, allotting the appropriate facility for them and managing mild to moderate symptomatic persons,” the notification said.

An official working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said when a patient tests positive, he or she will be allotted to a particular care system based on several factors, including the symptoms, age and other conditions.

The notification declared 16 hospitals as DCHCs where 1,330 beds including 527 oxygenated beds,will be reserved for COVID patients.

Those with aggravated symptoms will be referred to Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH). The government has empanelled private hospitals for treatment of such patients. Meanwhile, the fever clinics will continue to work as first shield for walk-in patients.