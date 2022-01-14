Govt offers Sankranti gift to protesting guest faculties of Karnataka colleges

Making this Sankranti festival a memorable celebration for thousands of protesting guest faculties of various government degree colleges, the state government on Friday announced that it will consider their demands besides fixing a minimum honorarium. The guest faculties will henceforth be paid between Rs 32,000 and Rs 26,000 depending on the qualification as prescribed by the UGC.

Higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced this during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday and said that the state government has decided to pay the guest faculties as per the recommendations of the Committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education G Kumar Naik.

The minister explained that the guest faculties who have UGC qualifications and five years and above service experience will get Rs 32,000 per month which is three times more than what they are currently paid. Similarly, those who have less than five years of experience along with UGC qualifications, will be paid Rs 30,000 per month.

Meanwhile, those with five years of experience but lack UGC qualifications will be paid Rs 28,000 and those who do not have UGC qualifications and also less than five years of qualification will be paid Rs 26,000, according to the minister.

It can be recalled that the guest faculties were on protest boycotting classes for the last one month and the majority of the colleges were dependent on guest faculties and academic activities were stalled.

