Govt okays TV serial shoots at home: Ashoka

The government has permitted shooting of television serials, but outdoor filming of movies and reality shows will have to wait, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

“More than 6,000 workers are dependent on television serials. Permission has been given to resume shooting inside homes,” Ashoka said. “It has been directed that all precautions should be taken. But, outdoor filming is still not allowed,” he said.

Ashoka reiterated that all shops dealing with the construction sector must be allowed to open. “There are complaints that the police aren’t allowing such shops to operate. Directions have been issued to district police superintendents to allow them,” he said.

Ashoka also said that farmers will be given another window of opportunity to apply for regularisation of their Bagair Hukum cultivation land. “Many applications for regularisation under the Land Reforms Act have been rejected. The applicants will get one more opportunity. This will benefit lakhs of farmers,” Ashoka said.