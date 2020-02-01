Govt planning to post teachers in home dists: Minister

The state government is contemplating on appointing teachers in their home districts, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the golden jubilee celebrations of government higher primary school at Mahime village in Honnavar taluk on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said that the government was also planning on providing transport facility for the benefit of students in remote villages of Malnad region. “The number of students at local schools is coming down due to lack of transportation facilities. Teachers too are hesitant to work in such schools. We are considering whether transportation facility should be provided to students after class 3 or any alternative could be explored for them,” the minister said. He also added that the department was coming up with a teacher-friendly transfer policy.